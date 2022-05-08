Veteran South Haven varsity softball coach Wilma Wilson remembers when teams were limited to six contests per season, when a good supply of bats and balls were hard to come by and scholarships for athletes to pursue collegiate careers in softball were few and far between.
That’s why she came up with the upcoming South Haven Varsity Softball Legacy Tournament, Saturday, May 14, a day set aside to celebrate the passage of Title IX, a federal amendment passed in 1972 that ensures public schools throughout the United States who receive federal funds must offer the same types of sports for girls as for boys.
Wilson, who graduated from South Haven High School in 1982 and later graduated from college with a teaching degree in math, didn’t experience the formative years of South Haven girls sports following passage of Title IX, but she said she could definitely relate to how sports helps people succeed in life.
“So much about life can be learned through sports,” said Wilson, who excelled in swimming and softball for South Haven High School during the late 1970s and early 1980s. “I want girls to learn to advocate for themselves and learn to be confident women as they move onto careers, children and adult life.”
South Haven High School’s softball program, as people now know it, began in 1973. The Legacy Tournament has been designed to not only honor former South Haven High School softball players from 1973 until the present time, but to also include a softball tournament featuring the Rams, Hartford and Gobles. The celebration begins at noon on Saturday, May 14 (rain date set for May 21) at South Haven’s varsity softball field, next to the high school.
The tournament opens with a game between Hartford and South Haven. After the game, recognition will be given to former Rams varsity softball players, especially two who died in 2017 – Heather Yelding Plochocki and Tracy Greenman.
Wilson, who pitched for the Rams in school, was close to both athletes.
“Tracey (1966-2017) was a great player in high school – actually my catcher,” Wilson said. “Heather (1974-2017) played a stellar second base for me on the varsity. Both were fierce competitors and great players for South Haven,” Wilson said.
Following the second game against Gobles, alumni will be given the opportunity to have photos taken and to get back on the diamond to enjoy playing the game as they once did as Rams softball players.
Since 1973, several hundred athletes have competed for the Rams softball team.
"Mike Sweet compiled the over 300 names of softball athletes dating from 1973," Wilson said. Sweet, a South Haven High School graduate along with Wilson, was assistant coach for the Rams for a number of years. Using those names, Wilson and Sweet invited former softball players to the tournament on May 14 to be recognized.
Coaching softball has been a passion for Wilson. She has been at the helm of the varsity softball program for the past 33 years. Her daughter, Marlee, a standout pitcher for the Rams, has gone on to become an assistant coach for the University of Dayton’s softball team.
Although Wilson retired from teaching several years ago, she continues to coach the varsity softball team.
“I still enjoy teaching skills and watching players develop and grow as women,” she said. “I want them to work hard, respect the game and play it the way it is deserved to be played with game knowledge, competitiveness, teamwork, selflessness and fun.”
Since 1973, approximately 300 South Haven High School female athletes have participated in the softball program.
Another South Haven High School graduate and former assistant coach for the varsity softball team, Mike Sweet, helped compile the list of players to invite to the upcoming celebration tournament.
“Mike sweet compiled a list of over 300 players by going through yearbooks and archives,” Wilson said. “I have reached out to hundreds via Facebook, texting etc. hoping that social media threading spreads the word.”
They hope the efforts will pay off on May 14 when the celebration tournament takes place.
“The goal is for players to return to honor and celebrate together while catching up and meeting up with each other and their families; reconnecting and reliving memories of their times playing,” Wilson said.
In addition to helping players reconnect, Wilson also hopes that several fundraising activities before and during the tournament will result in the creation of a panel of plaques depicting the South Haven softball teams, from 1973 to 2022. Throughout those years, the Rams have produced a number of teams that compiled very good post-season records.
The Rams were named state runner-up in 1977, 1978, 1979 and 2018. Various teams have also won conference championships, along with district and regional championships.
If fundraising efforts are successful, the plaques would be located near the varsity softball field for fans to see. For more information about fundraising, contact Wilson at 269-208-3068.