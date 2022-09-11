After a convincing victory over Dowagiac during the season-opening game of the 2022 season, South Haven’s varsity football team suffered a loss, on the road, to Forest Hills Eastern, 56-22, Sept. 2.
Forest Hills, located near Ada, (east of Grand Rapids, is part of the Ottawa-Kent Conference gold division, competing primarily with Class B and strong Class C football programs.
“Forest Hills Eastern played an excellent football game,” South Haven head football coach Mark Eddy said. “We knew it would be a challenge. Our kids kept working through adversity. Myself and the coaching staff are proud of the way the kids handled themselves. They kept moving, executing, and improving. We understood and owned the mistakes we made which allowed the team to progress forward.”
Forest Hills scored four touchdowns in the first and second quarters before South Haven was able to find paydirt with 9 minutes left to play before the end of the first half. The touch came courtesy of a hand-off to Xavion Harrington who ran in for the TD. A conversion pass from quarterback Brady Dannenberg to Degan Nelson put the score at 28-8 in favor of Forest Hills.
The Rams other scores came in the third quarter by a run by Dannenberg and a second TD by Dannenberg in the fourth quarter, along with a successful conversion pass from Justin Frazier to Nelson to put the final score at 56-22.
Xavion Harrington led the Rams’ rushing attack with 87 yards. Bryce Norman caught two passes in the air for 50 yards, followed by Shane Olney and Dagan Nelson with 32 yards each. At the quarterback spot, Dannenberg completed 5 of 9 passes for 92 yards, while Elliot Williamson completed 1 of 3 passing attempts for 32 yards.
On defense, Harrington led the Rams with 6 tackles, followed by Dannenberg, Williamson and Frazier, with 4 each.
Forest Hills racked up a total of 379 yards on offense, compared to South Haven with 277.