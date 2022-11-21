South Haven swimmer Abby Wettlaufer and diver Ciara Hoag brought home all-state awards this past Saturday following the Michigan High School Athletic Association's Division 3 swimming and diving state finals at the Holland Aquatics Center. Wettlaufer earned third place in the 100-butterfly with a time of 59.46 and fourth place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:55.63, setting new South Haven High School swim records in both events. Meanwhile, in the one-meter diving event, Hoag came in fourth place with 333.50 points to earn all-state honors.