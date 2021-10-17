South Haven’s swim team earned victories in five events during a conference meet this past Tuesday against Harper Creek. Harper Creek prevailed to win the meet over the young Rams, 107-77.
South Haven freshman Clara Hoag won both the one-meter diving event and the 50-yard freestyle race, while sophomore Cianna Cox captured first place in the 200-yard freestyle, and swam a leg of the Rams 400-yard freestyle relay which also came in first place.
Harper Creek 107, South Haven 77
Individual results for South Haven:
200-yard medley relay: 3. South Haven (Olivia Emenhiser, Sophie Lee, Gianna Bell, Meah Inthavong) 2:24.39
200-yard freestyle: 1. Cianna Cox, 2:21.48; 5. Kylie Gorham, 2:34.61
200-yard IM: 4. Elena Cavadas, 2:40.82; 5. Kayley Gorham, 3:03.19
50-yard freestyle: 1. Clara Hoag, 28.65; 3. Lexi Eddy, 29.14
One-meter diving: 1. Clara Hoag, 173.85; 5. Gianna Bell, 123.55
100-yard butterfly: 1. Elena Cavadas, 1:11.56; 5. Gianna Bell, 1:20.77
100-yard freestyle: 2. Lexi Eddy, 1:04.95; 3. Sophie Lee, 1:08.65; 4. Claire Newberry, 1:12.61
500-yard freestyle: 2. Cianna Cox, 6:26.34; 4. Olivia Emenhiser, 6:54.36
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Elena Cavadas, Clara Hoag, Lexi Eddy, Cianna Cox) 1:54.35
100-yard backstroke: 3. Sophie Lee, 1:23.74; 4. Evani Flores, 1:29.26
100-yard breaststroke: 2. Kylie Gorham, 1:25.63; 4. Eve Wildey, 1:30.99
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Gianna Bell, Sophie Lee, Kylie Gorham, Cianna Cox) 4:36.35; 2. South Haven (Kayley Gorham, Evani Flores, LuLu Daugherty, Olivia Emenhiser) 5:08.86