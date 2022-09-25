South Haven’s varsity swim team squeezed by Marshall 97-89 at a conference swim meet, Tuesday.
The Rams swam their way to first-place finishes in every event except the 400-yard freestyle relay, according to Coach Julie Bell.
“Even though we had so many first places it ended up being close in the end,” Bell said. “Marshall scored the majority of second-, third- and fourth-place finishes because of their bigger team. We may be small, but we are mighty.”
The following South Haven swimmers and divers earned first-place finishes:
200 Medley Relay: Abby Wettlaufer, Elena Cavadas, Gianna Bell and Marissa Uckele – 2.06.22
200 Freestyle: Cianna Cox – 2.20.91
200 IM: Abby Wettlaufer – 2.22.46 (state finals qualifying time)
50 freestyle: Elena Cavadas – 28.02
One-meter diving: Clara Hoag – 192.90 points
100 Butterfly: Abby Wettlaufer – 1.01.54 (state qualifying time)
100 Freestyle: Cianna Cox – 1.03.06
500 Freestyle: Marissa Uckele – 6.14.38
200 Freestyle Relay: Elena Cavadas, Cianna Cox, Gianna Bell and Abby Wettlaufer – 1.52.17
100 Backstroke: Marissa Uckele – 1.11.95
100 Breaststroke: Elena Cavadas – 1.20.98