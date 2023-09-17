South Haven’s varsity swim team faced one of its toughest conference opponents, Sept. 7, losing the meet 110-71, but managing to pick up three first-place finishes.
The 400-yard freestyle relay of Cianna Cox, Marissa Uckele, Olivia Weaver and Sofia Grieves captured first place, while Clara Hoag won the diving event, and Marissa Uckele capturing the third win for South Haven in the 500-yard freestyle race.
“Allegan is probably the best team in our conference,” said South Haven Coach Julie Bell. “Our girls showed tremendous strength and resilience when faced with tough competition. Their hard work, their sportsmanship, their camaraderie, they look and act like winners.”
The Rams showed their strength this past Tuesday, earning a victory of Hastings, however, winning 101-66.
Results from the two meets for South Haven follow in which swimmers earned points for the Rams:
ALLEGAN
200-yard medley relay: 2. South Haven (Marissa Uckele, Elena Cavadas, Sofia Grieves, Gianna Bell), 2:01.90
200-yard freestyle: 3. Cianna Cox, 2:23.28; 5. Evani Flores, 2:37.98
200-yard IM: 2. Elena Cavadas, 2:31.60; 4. Claire Newberry, 2:58.46
50-yard freestyle: 4. Gianna Bell, 27.77; 5. Cianna Cox, 27.90
One-meter diving: 1. Clara Hoag, 186.40
100-yard butterfly: 3. Sofia Grieves, 1:08.33; 5. Hannah Moshan, 1:29.00
100-yard freestyle: 3. Gianna Bell, 1:02.60; 5. Olivia Weaver, 1:05.61
500-yard freestyle: 1. Marissa Uckele, 6:06.41; 2. Sofia Grieves, 6:30.05; 5. LuLu Daugherty, 7:12.98
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Elena Cavadas, Olivia Weaver, Cianna Cox, Gianna Bell), 1:51.66; 3. South Haven (Evani Flores, Claire Newberry, Clara Hoag, Hannah Moshan), 2:10.83
100-yard backstroke: 2. Marissa Uckele, 1:12.20; 3. Elena Cavadas, 1:13.97; 5. Olivia Weaver, 1:21.85
100-yard breaststroke: 4. LuLu Daugherty, 1:34.41; 5. Claire Newberry, 1:35.16
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Cianna Cox, Marissa Uckele, Olivia Weaver, Sofia Grieves), 4:28.83; 2. South Haven (Clara Hoag, Claire Newberry, Hannah Moshan, Evani Flores) 4:50.77
HASTINGS
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Marissa Uckele, Elena Cavadas, Sofia Grieves, Gianna Bell) 2:07.62; 2. South Haven (Olivia Emenhiser, Olivia Weaver, Evani Flores, Aubrie Hurn) 2:33.59
200-yard freestyle: 1. Grace Lundy, 2:37.76; 2. Evani Flores, 2:41.59; 3. Hannah Moshan, 2:44.65
200-yard IM: 1. Gianna Bell, 2:46.42; 3. Alexis Kasinger, 3:37.39
50-yard freestyle: 1. Marissa Uckele, 27.92; 2. Cianna Cox, 28.10; 3. Claire Newberry, 32.62
One-meter diving: 1. Clara Hoag, 190
100-yard buttefly: 1. Elena Cavadas, 1:11.68; 2. Marissa Uckele, 1:15.20; 3. Cianna Cox, 1:23.42
100-yard freestyle: 1. Sofia Grieves, 1:02.12; 2. Olivia Emenhiser, 1:13.49
500-yard freestyle: 1. Olivia Weaver, 6:53.16; 2. Hannah Moshan, 7:08.89; 3. Claire Newberry, 7:23.68
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Sofia Grieves, Gianna Bell, Cianna Cox, Elena Cavadas) 1:54.40; 2. South Haven (Olivia Emenhiser, Alexis Kasinger, Grace Lundy, Evani Flores) 2:21.93