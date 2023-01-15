South Haven’s varsity boys swim team won 10 swimming and diving events this past Tuesday against Marshall to coast to a 116-65 conference victory.
The crowning moment in the swim meet was the 200 medley relay race where the Rams team of Ben Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos and Jake Meyer won the event and earned a state-qualifying time of 1:46.39.
The Rams went on to earn first place finishes in the 200-yard IM, 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard butterfly, 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay, 100-yard backstroke, 100-yard breaststroke, 1-meter diving and 400-yard freestyle relay.
Results for South Haven follow:
200-yard-medley relay: 1. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jake Meyer) 1:46.39; 3. South Haven (Jackson Grieves, Enzo Haqq, Carson Dissette, Eduardo Solis) 2:13.54
200-yard freestyle: 2. Luke Prong, 2:11.51; 4. Cooper Olney, 2:38.19; 5. Jacob Bristol, 3:03.26
200-yard IM: 1. Ben Meyer, 2:20.60; 2. Jake Meyer, 2:30.59; 4. Eduardo Solis, 2:46.63
50-yard freestyle: Kyle Bos, 24.16; 2. Ashton Fields, 24.55; 4. Carson Dissette, 27.53
100-yard butterfly: 1. Luke Prong, 1:02.97; 3. Kyle Bos, 1:05.34; 5. Enzo Haqq, 1:25.15
100-yard freestyle: 1. Carson Dissette, 59.73; 2. Samuel Rose, 1:01.52; 4. Jackson Grieves, 1:05.21
500-yard freestyle: 2. Eduardo Solis, 6:37.02; 4. Martin Blake, 7:31.82; 5. Jacob Bristol, 8:36.35
1-meter diving: 1. Yamil Garcia, 170.95 points; 3. Samuel Rose, 94.20
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Jake Meyer, Luke Prong, Kyle Bos, Ashton Fields) 1:37.60; 3. South Haven (Cooper Olney, Jackson Grieves, Eduardo Solis, Samuel Rose) 1:54.91
100-yard backstroke: 1. Ben Meyer, 59.78; 4. Julius Filbrandt, 1:26.73; 5. Martin Blake, 1:37.45
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ashton Fields, 1:09.62; 2. Jake Meyer, 1:19.22
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Enzo Haqq, Carson Dissette, Luke Prong, Ben Meyer) 4:09.19