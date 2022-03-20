GRAND RAPIDS — South Haven swimmers didn’t earn All-state placement at the Division 3 state finals, however, the Rams placed in the Top 16 in three of five events.
Jake Meyer, a junior, paced the Rams at the state finals, March 12 at Calvin College, with a ninth-place finish in the 50-freestyle, just missing All-state honors. In doing so, he broke a long-held school record that had been achieved by Chris Pettet 36 years ago.
“He (Meyer) unleashed the beast and came in at 21.82, taking over the South Haven record of 21.99,” said South Haven Coach Thomas Capps.
Meyer, along with his twin brother Ben, and teammates Kyle Bos, a sophomore, and Luke Prong, a junior, also placed in the finals of the 200 freestyle relay, finishing 13th with a time of 1:32.44.
“This relay team will only get faster,” Capps said.
The other event the Rams placed in at the state finals was the 400-freestyle relay. “The first day we were seeded 14th with a team of Jake Florey, Kyle Bos, Ben Meyer and Jake Meyer, and hit a 3:25.24,” Capps said.
On the second day of the finals, the Rams changed the lineup, by substituting Prong for Florey, and finished the race with a time of 3:25.52, to retain 14th place.
South Haven qualified for two other events at the state tournament – Ben Meyer in the 50-yard freestyle and the team of Ben Meyer, Jake Meyer, Ashton Fields and Jake Florey in the 200-yard medley relay.
Ben Meyer came in 24th place in the 50-yard freestyle, while the medley relay team finished 17th with a time of 1:44.87, just missing the Top 16.