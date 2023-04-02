A number of South Haven athletes have been named to all-conference teams in the Southwestern Athletic Conference’s Lakeshore Division.
Coaches in the SAC chose athletes to the teams in March. The Lakeshore Division consists of teams from Watervliet, South Haven, Allegan, Bridgman, Fennville and Coloma.
The following South Haven athletes received all-conference honors:
Boys basketball: Demonta Hudson and Ray Parks were named to the first team, while Demitri Barret earned honorable mention.
Boys bowling: Chris Olson, honorable mention.
Girls bowling: Amelia Poole was named to the first team, while Kelsey Hodgman, Taelor Riston and Karlee Marr received honorable mention.
Competitive cheer: C’Keyah Elliot was named to the first team; Claire Newberry and Cora Eddy earned honorable mention.
Wrestling: Ronaldo Vergara, Osvaldo Vergara and Jeremy Rowland were named to first teams in their weight divisions, while Lex Specchio, Zayden Rowland, Mikey Yelding and Felimon Saucedo received honorable mention.