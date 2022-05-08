The South Haven Women’s Golf Association is looking for females of all skill levels to join them every Thursday for a round of golf at Beeches Golf Club.
The first game will be held Thursday, May 12. Tee time is 10 a.m.
Membership in the association is not required nor are partners. Games are played every Thursday.
On Thursday, May 19 a scramble and luncheon will be held. RSVP is required. There is no cost for the luncheon.
For more information, call Rosemary Fitzer at 708-878-8147.
Beeches Golf Course is located at 09601 68th St., South Haven.