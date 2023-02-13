outh Haven's Ronaldo Vergara captured a Division 3 district championship in his weight class at the Michigan High School Athletic Conference individual wrestling tournament at Constantine, this past weekend. He will be among three South Haven wrestlers progressing to the individual regional wrestling tournament, Feb. 18 at Adrian Madison High School.
Vergara, a senior with a 30-3 record, major decisioned Josmer Perez of Brandywine in the 106-weight class championship finals of the district tournament, Feb. 11. To get to the championship round, Vergara received a bye in the first round and went on to pin Josh Morgan of Allegan in 1:45 in the second round. He then faced A.J. Munson of Dowagiac in the semi finals and pinned him in 1:08 seconds before competing against Perez in the finals.
The other two Rams wrestlers who advanced to the regional tournament were Jeremy Rowland, who placed third in the 150-pound weight class, and Blake Hassevoort, who finished fourth in the 138-pound weight class.
Rowland earned a 8-4 decision over Aaron Amsman of Hopkins in the consolation finals, while Hassevoort settled for fourth place in the consolation finals after being decisioned by Treydon VanderKooi of Allegan, 9-5.
Wrestlers from 15 teams in Southwest Michigan competed in the individual district tournament at Constantine.
Rams bow out of team district tournament
After defeating Allegan, 44-36, in the opening round of the Division 3 team wrestling district tournament, Feb. 9, South Haven wrestlers fell in the finals, 38-28, to a determined team from Hopkins.
“We have dealt with some injuries and illnesses that took out a few key wrestlers in our lineup,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said. “Hopkins came ready to wrestle and had recently returned several kids into their lineup. It was a tight dual, right up to the end.”
Results from the two matches follow:
South Haven - 44
Allegan – 36
285 – Alex Aguayo, SH, p. Ayden Oisten, 54 seconds; 106 – Ronaldo Vergara, SH, p. Josh Morgan, 1:59; 113 – Jocelyn Saucedo, SH, won by forfeit; 120 – Lex Specchio, SH, won by forfeit; 126 – Zayden Rowland, SH, won by forfeit; 132 – Ethan Emerson, SH, tf, Dawn DeGood, 15-0, 4:00; 138 – Treydan Vanderkooi, A, p. Blake Hassevoort, 3:17; 144 – Mikey Yelding, SH, d. Aiden Pearce, 7-6; 150 – Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Will Tange, 2:13; 157 – Alex Morgan, A, p. Robert Knight, 2:46; 165 – Ryan Staffon, A, p. Roderic Yelding, 1:30; 175 – Rysten Williams, A, p. Dagen Nelson, 2:56; 190 – Sylar Bush, A, p. Kenan Harris, 14 seconds; 215 – Josh Bruin, A, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 42 seconds.
Hopkins 38
South Haven 28
106 – Ronaldo Vergara, SH, d. Maximus Pigeon, 7-6; 113 – Jocelyn Saucedo, SH, p. Hannah Peck, 1:49; 120 – Jacob Helder, H, p. Lex Specchio, 2:34; 126 – Colton Kennedy, H, p. Zayden Rowland, 37 seconds; 132 – Caden Brown, p. Zayden Bowland, 3:52; 138 – Owen Jackson, H, d. Blake Hassevoort, 7-3; 144 – Issac Alcaraz, SH, d. Zachary Wierenga, 11-9; 150 – Aaron Arnsman, H, d. Mikey Yelding, 5-3; 157 – Robert Knight, SH, won by forfeit; 165 – Roderic Yelding, SH, p. James Jackson, 24 seconds; 175 – Carson Schricker, H, d. Dagen Nelson, 11-8; 190 Josiah Ryan, H, p. Kenan Harris, 12 seconds; 215 Charles Benting, H, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 16 seconds; 285 – Alex Aguayo, SH, p. Wyatt Harmsen, 36 seconds. During the finals South Haven was subtracted for two points due to unsportsmanlike conduct, while Hopkins was subtracted a point.