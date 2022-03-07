SOUTH HAVEN — South Haven senior Ray Woodall managed to outwrestle enough grapplers, Saturday, at the Division 3 wrestling tournament to earn fourth place in the 140-pound weight division and the title of all-state.
Another area wrestler, Zach Hayes of Bangor, earned all-state honors in the Division 4 wrestling tournament, after finishing seventh in the 285-pound weight class.
At the Division 3 tournament Woodall defeated Alex Goodson of Sanford Meridian in a 5-2 decision in the opening round. He then lost to Trent Trierweiler of Portland, 5-2, to enter the consolation bracket where he defeated Trey Parker of Dundee, 3-2; Tristan Winkleblack of Montague, 10-8, and faced Trierweiler once again in the consolation finals, winning, 4-1, to place fourth, overall.
Woodall, who finished his senior year season with a 42-8 record, also earned his 150th career win as a high school wrestler at the state tournament.
This year marks the fourth time in a row that Woodall has qualified for the state tournament. Last year he finished fifth.
In the Division 4 state finals, senior Zach Hayes pinned Matthias Miller of Newberry in the opening round of the 285-pound class in 2 minutes. He then was pinned by Isiah Pasik of New Lothrop in 54 seconds to enter the consolation bracket where he pinned Westland Lutheran's Theodore Hoadley in 1:48 and faced Miller once again in the consolation finals to win 9-5 for the seventh-place finish.
"Zach Hayes is the first Bangor wrestler since 2019 to accomplish this accolade, ending with an overall record of 33-9 this season," Vikings Wrestling Coach Alex Saltzman said.