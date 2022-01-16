South Haven’s wrestling team picked up two victories this past week at a quad meet at Eau Claire.
The Rams defeated Lawrence, 48-30, and Benton Harbor, 42-26.
Having full rosters for the matches, plagued all three teams, however, Rams Coach Brad Adamson was pleased with the results of contested matches involving several of South Haven’s wrestlers, particularly the team’s younger wrestlers.
“It was a good start to our conference schedule for this season,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said. “I was very impressed by the performances of our freshmen. Ciara Nelson, Mikey Yelding and Jose Garcia all had great matches to help secure the team wins.”
Results from the matches follow:
South Haven 48 Lawrence 30
145: Ray Woodall, SH, won by forfeit
152: Roderic Yelding, SH, won by forfeit
160: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Victor Belmares, 55 seconds
171: Dagan Nelson, SH, d. Bol Bak, 10-7
189: Logan LaGrow, L, won by forfeit
215: Conner Tangeman, L, won by forfeit
285: Alex Aguayo, SH, d. James Westendorff, 6-3
103: Logan Lash, SH, won by forfeit
112: Ciara Nelson, SH, p. Leslie Reed, 1:03
119: Leslie Gardoza, L, won by forfeit
125: Mikey Yelding, SH, p. Justin Ledesma, 2:42
130: Gabriella Phillips, L, won by forfeit
135: Kennedy Edson, L, won by forfeit
140: Jose Garcia, SH, p. JCK Melemore, 2:43
South Haven 42 Benton Harbor 26
140: Jose Garcia, SH, won by forfeit
145: Ray Woodall, SH, p. Corleaon Porter, 1:16
152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Marcel Jones, 30 seconds
160: Dagen Nelson, SH, won by forfeit
171: Dashiande Harris-Moore, BH, tf Zacorius Tanner, 15-0, 4:14
189: Jeremiah Stoutmiles, BH, won by forfeit
215: Micheal Kirby, BH, won by forfeit
285: Dadrian Henry, BH, d. Alex Aguayo, 12-11
103: Logan Lash, SH, won by forfeit
112: Ciara Nelson, SH, won by forfeit
119: Double Forfeit
125: Mikey Yelding, SH, won by forfeit
130: Double Forfeit
135: Lonnie Walker, BH, won by forfeit