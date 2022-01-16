South Haven’s wrestling team picked up two victories this past week at a quad meet at Eau Claire.

The Rams defeated Lawrence, 48-30, and Benton Harbor, 42-26.

Having full rosters for the matches, plagued all three teams, however, Rams Coach Brad Adamson was pleased with the results of contested matches involving several of South Haven’s wrestlers, particularly the team’s younger wrestlers.

“It was a good start to our conference schedule for this season,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said. “I was very impressed by the performances of our freshmen. Ciara Nelson, Mikey Yelding and Jose Garcia all had great matches to help secure the team wins.”

Results from the matches follow:

South Haven 48 Lawrence 30

145: Ray Woodall, SH, won by forfeit

152: Roderic Yelding, SH, won by forfeit

160: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Victor Belmares, 55 seconds

171: Dagan Nelson, SH, d. Bol Bak, 10-7

189: Logan LaGrow, L, won by forfeit

215: Conner Tangeman, L, won by forfeit

285: Alex Aguayo, SH, d. James Westendorff, 6-3

103: Logan Lash, SH, won by forfeit

112: Ciara Nelson, SH, p. Leslie Reed, 1:03

119: Leslie Gardoza, L, won by forfeit

125: Mikey Yelding, SH, p. Justin Ledesma, 2:42

130: Gabriella Phillips, L, won by forfeit

135: Kennedy Edson, L, won by forfeit

140: Jose Garcia, SH, p. JCK Melemore, 2:43

South Haven 42 Benton Harbor 26

140: Jose Garcia, SH, won by forfeit

145: Ray Woodall, SH, p. Corleaon Porter, 1:16

152: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Marcel Jones, 30 seconds

160: Dagen Nelson, SH, won by forfeit

171: Dashiande Harris-Moore, BH, tf Zacorius Tanner, 15-0, 4:14

189: Jeremiah Stoutmiles, BH, won by forfeit

215: Micheal Kirby, BH, won by forfeit

285: Dadrian Henry, BH, d. Alex Aguayo, 12-11

103: Logan Lash, SH, won by forfeit

112: Ciara Nelson, SH, won by forfeit

119: Double Forfeit

125: Mikey Yelding, SH, won by forfeit

130: Double Forfeit

135: Lonnie Walker, BH, won by forfeit