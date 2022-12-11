South Haven's wrestling team hosted its first Southwest Athletic Conference triangular match of the season, this past Wednesday, defeating Delton-Kellogg, 48-27, but losing to state-ranked Martin-Climax Scotts, 54-17.

“Both teams are in the SAC, so it was our first experience with that,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said, referring to South Haven's entry into the Southwest Athletic Conference earlier this year. “Martin is ranked No. 8 in the state and proved to be very tough.”

South Haven wrestlers Blake Hassevoort (144 weight class) and Felimon Saucedo (285 weight class) won both of their matches.

Results from the meet follow:

South Haven 48

Delton-Kellogg 27

157: Robert Knight, SH, won by forfeit

165: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Evryk Cowles, 29 seconds

175: Roderic Yelding, SH, won by forfeit

190: Luke Watson, DK, p. Dagan Nelson, 2:39

215: Giorgio Venturi, DK, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 19 seconds

285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, p. Mitchell Swift, 4 minutes

106: Corban Antolovich, DK, p. Malachi Emerson, 37 seconds

113: Ciara Nelson, SH, d. Joelle White, 5-1

120: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, won by forfeit

126: Gage Vincent, DK, d. Zayden Rowland, 9-8

132: Guage Stampfler, DK, p. Ethan Emerson, 2:52

138: Jose Garcia, SH, d. Griffyn Harmon, 12-7

144: Blake Hassevoort, SH, p. Domanyck Harmon, 45 seconds

150: Mikey Yelding, SH, p. Felix Houssemaine, 1:37

Martin 54

South Haven 17

165: Malcolm Smith, M, d. Roderic Yelding, 8-4

175: Chris Tuinstra, M, p. Dagen Nelson, 44 seconds

190: Aden Chambers, M, won by forfeit

215: J.R. Hildebrand, M, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 30 seconds

285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, d. Sam Bleeker, 2-1

106: Malachi Emerson, SH, won by forfeit

113: Logan Gilbert, M, p. Osvaldo Vergara, 3:46

120: Kristian Heighton, M, p. Lex Specchio, 3:27

126: Jayce Ritchi, M, p. Dakota Packard, 14 seconds

132: Cole Reitz, M, p. Ethan Emerson, 2 minutes

138: Haylen Buell, M, p. Jose Garcia, 3:14

144: Blake Hassevoort, SH, d. Drake Buell, 11-7

150: Jack Bagwell, M, d. Mikey Yeldin, 4-0;

157: Jeremy Rowland, SH, TF, Jackson Andrews, 16-1, 3:38