South Haven's wrestling team hosted its first Southwest Athletic Conference triangular match of the season, this past Wednesday, defeating Delton-Kellogg, 48-27, but losing to state-ranked Martin-Climax Scotts, 54-17.
“Both teams are in the SAC, so it was our first experience with that,” South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said, referring to South Haven's entry into the Southwest Athletic Conference earlier this year. “Martin is ranked No. 8 in the state and proved to be very tough.”
South Haven wrestlers Blake Hassevoort (144 weight class) and Felimon Saucedo (285 weight class) won both of their matches.
Results from the meet follow:
South Haven 48
Delton-Kellogg 27
157: Robert Knight, SH, won by forfeit
165: Jeremy Rowland, SH, p. Evryk Cowles, 29 seconds
175: Roderic Yelding, SH, won by forfeit
190: Luke Watson, DK, p. Dagan Nelson, 2:39
215: Giorgio Venturi, DK, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 19 seconds
285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, p. Mitchell Swift, 4 minutes
106: Corban Antolovich, DK, p. Malachi Emerson, 37 seconds
113: Ciara Nelson, SH, d. Joelle White, 5-1
120: Osvaldo Vergara, SH, won by forfeit
126: Gage Vincent, DK, d. Zayden Rowland, 9-8
132: Guage Stampfler, DK, p. Ethan Emerson, 2:52
138: Jose Garcia, SH, d. Griffyn Harmon, 12-7
144: Blake Hassevoort, SH, p. Domanyck Harmon, 45 seconds
150: Mikey Yelding, SH, p. Felix Houssemaine, 1:37
Martin 54
South Haven 17
165: Malcolm Smith, M, d. Roderic Yelding, 8-4
175: Chris Tuinstra, M, p. Dagen Nelson, 44 seconds
190: Aden Chambers, M, won by forfeit
215: J.R. Hildebrand, M, p. Adal Flores-Aguayo, 30 seconds
285: Felimon Saucedo, SH, d. Sam Bleeker, 2-1
106: Malachi Emerson, SH, won by forfeit
113: Logan Gilbert, M, p. Osvaldo Vergara, 3:46
120: Kristian Heighton, M, p. Lex Specchio, 3:27
126: Jayce Ritchi, M, p. Dakota Packard, 14 seconds
132: Cole Reitz, M, p. Ethan Emerson, 2 minutes
138: Haylen Buell, M, p. Jose Garcia, 3:14
144: Blake Hassevoort, SH, d. Drake Buell, 11-7
150: Jack Bagwell, M, d. Mikey Yeldin, 4-0;
157: Jeremy Rowland, SH, TF, Jackson Andrews, 16-1, 3:38