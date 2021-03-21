After halting the tail-end of its conference season due to COVID-19 concerns, South Haven’s varsity wrestling team still managed to finish in first place in the BCS league and then went on last week to win a Division 3 district title by defeating Watervliet in the championship round, 54-21.
“We had experienced first hand some of the new (COVID-19 health) procedures, having to quarantine some close contacts, and eventually even halting our competition schedule to alleviate any effect on our post season,” Rams Coach Brad Adamson said. “We decided to sit out the last few regular season events and focus on practicing and getting ready for the post season.”
The Rams won the league championship by compiling an undefeated 4-0 record and also defeated Brandywine, 45-25, who finished their season with runner-up honors.
“It’s been an interesting year with all the additional steps and requirements that we have been trying to stay on top of,” Adamson said. “A Lot of new stuff was thrown at both the wrestlers and coaches this season, so it has been very interesting trying to find a balance and make sure we are still on top of grades, attendance, health and everything else going on.”
During the regular season, the Rams compiled a 15-2 record, overall, with nine wrestlers being named all-conference. Those players chosen follow:
First team: Ronaldo Vergara, 103; Ray Woodall, 135; Jaden Hollis, 140; Jeremy Rowland, 145; and Preston Calvert, 215.
Honorable mention: Osvaldo Vergara, 112; Corbin Fitch, 125; Trevor Winkel, 160; and Xander Willet, 171.