As South Haven Junior Youth League gears up for the upcoming T-ball, softball and baseball season, the organization's leaders hope they can fulfill one very necessary task - having enough umpires.
"Umpires are hard to find even using high schoolers," said Aaron Pressley, president of South Haven Junior Youth League, which provides organized baseball and softball programs for youth in the South Haven community each spring and summer. "Many of them play sports also and juggle their own baseball or softball practices."
To help remedy the situation, Junior Youth League is seeking a director of umpires/commissioner.
"We are combining two jobs into one. The director is responsible for scheduling the umpires and making sure they know what is expected of them. The commissioners' main job is to be present and be the face of the organization if there are questions regarding umpire calls or spectators," Pressley explained. "Since the director of umpires is there all the time we figured let's just pay this person a little more and combine the two jobs."
Junior Youth League is also in need of field crew members and umpires. "The field crew is generally one man. They are responsible for setting bases, lining the infields, dragging the field and setting up pitching machines when necessary," Pressley said. "Additionally we usually have around 12 umpires. In recent years they are high school kids. Their job is to adjust a pitching machine when used and to officiate the game only."
The director of umpires/commissioner and field crew are paid in two installments during the season, while the umpires are paid nightly, according to Pressley.
The season for Junior Youth League begins May and lasts six weeks. However, early bird player registration for baseball and softball players will close on Feb. 17. Late registration, which has a late fee, will remain open until March 3. To register youth to play, parents should visit https://www.southhavenjyl.com/
Junior Youth League officials hope to have coaches and umpires all hired by early March.
"We hope to have all needed coaches registered before the draft (which is March 4)," Pressley said. "We plan to hold umpire training 1-2 weeks before games begin, sooner if we have enough committed."
People interested in the officiating positions should email southhavenjyl@gmail.com and place the position they are seeking in the subject line. All persons interested in the positions must pass a background check. Any umpires not currently enrolled in South Haven Public Schools will require a screening as well.