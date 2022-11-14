Six South Haven varsity girls swim and dive team members will be headed to the Division 3 state finals Friday and Saturday at the Holland Aquatic Center in Holland.
The swimmers are Cianna Cox, Abby Wettlaufer, Marissa Uckele, Elena Cavadas, Gianna Bell and diver Ciara Hoag.
Their trip to the state finals comes after the Rams competed in the SCC Conference Meet, Nov. 4-5, where the team placed sixth overall.
At the meet, eight South Haven swimmers finished in the top 8 to earn all-conference honors.
Results follow:
200-medly relay of Marissa Uckele, Elena Cavadas, Abby Wettlaufer and Cianna Cox earned second place in the conference and a state-qualifying time of 1:58.59.
Elena Cavadas placed fifth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:33.50.
Abby Wettlaufer finished in first place with a state-qualifying time in the 50-freestyle with at time of 24.79.
Ciara Hoag came in second place in the diving event and set a new school record with 397.45 points.
Abby Wettlaufer placed first place in the 100-butterfly, setting a new school record and a state-qualifying time of 59.86.
Cianna Cox came in eighth place in the conference in the 500-freestyle with a time of 6:14.85.
The 200-freestyle relay team of Elena Cavadas, Marissa Uckele, Gianna Bell and Abby Wettlaufer placed second with a state-qualifying time of 1:45.82
Elena Cavadas finished first with a state-qualifying time in the 100-breaststroke with a time of 1:13.86
The Lady Rams also competed in a second shave meet at the Holland Aquatic Center, Nov. 8.
Abby Wettlaufer came in first place in the 500-freestyle with a time of 5:19.71, setting a new school record and earning a state-qualifying time.
Meanwhile, the 400-freestyle relay team of Gianna Bell, Marissa Uckele, Cianna Cox and Abby Wettlaufer earned second place and a state qualifying time of 3:54.57.
At the regional diving finals on Nov. 10, Hoag finished fifth with a point total of 321.3 to advance to the state competition.