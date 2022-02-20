Several wrestlers from South Haven and Bangor qualified for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s individual regional tournament after qualifying at the district level earlier this month.
South Haven
The Rams qualified four wrestlers for the Division 3 regional tournament.
Senior Ray Woodall (36-5 record) earned first place in the 140-weight division at the district tournament Feb. 12 at Otsego to advance. He did so with a 15-5 major decision over Javiar Kelley of Three Rivers.
The Rams Jeremy Rowland, a junior, came in third place in the 152 weight class defeating Dathan Smith of Constantine, 9-3. Also advancing to the regional tournament for the Rams were freshman Lex Specchio and junior Felimon Saucedo, who settled for fourth place in the 103 and 285 weight classes, respectively, at the district competition.
South Haven bowed out of post-season tournament action as a team after being defeated by Watervlilet, 46-36, in the team district, Feb. 9.
Bangor
The Vikings qualified three wrestlers for the Division 4 regional tournament.
Both Jonathan Nieva (16-13) and Zach Hayes (27-6) were crowned champions in their weight classes at the district competition, Feb. 12, at Schoolcraft, while Austin Birner (19-6) placed third.
Nieva, a senior, pinned Victer Ruimveld of Lawton in 1:02 in the 119 weight class, while Hayes, a sophomore, put down Decatur’s Tanner Shugars in 2:58 in the 285-pound division.
Birner, a sophomore, won the 125 weight division in the consolation matches by pinning Lawton’s Andrew Garcia in 4:07.
Like South Haven, Bangor also bowed out of the post-season as a team after losing a close match to Hartford, 42-36 at the district tournament, Feb. 9, in Decatur.