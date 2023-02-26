Ronaldo Vergara of South Haven, along with two wrestlers from Bangor, will be advancing to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s state tournament, March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Vergara captured first place in the 106-pound weight class at the Division 3 regional individual wrestling tournament, Feb. 18, at Adrian Madison High School to advance to the state finals, pinning Josmar Perez of Brandywine in 3:08 minutes. Vergara, a senior, entered the regional tournament with a 33-3 record.
At the regional tournament, Vergara faced Nate Arntz of Clinton in the opening round and pinned him in 1:02. He then faced Jude Rosas of Blissfield in the semi-final match and won by a 14-7 decision before defeating Perez in the championship round.
South Haven Coach Brad Adamson has high hopes for Vergara’s chances at the state finals.
“After finishing fifth in the state as a sophomore and missing out on last year, he proved to be very hungry this year, as he pinned his way through regionals,” Adamson said. “This will set him up for a great draw in the state bracket and he is looking to cap off his high school career with a top four finish.”
A wrestler from Bangor, also earned a first-place finish at the MHSAA regional tournament. Senior Zach Hayes won the heavyweight championship at the Division 4 regional tournament, Feb. 18, at Mendon, to advance to the state finals. He did so by earning a 3-1 decision over Braydon Ross of Decatur. To get to the regional championship round, Hayes first faced Mitchell Swift of Delton in the opening round and pinned him in 3:59. He then squared off with Noah Iobe of Mendon in the semi-final round and won that match, as well, before defeating Ross in the finals.
The third area wrestler to advance to the state finals is Henry Beelen of Bangor. Beelen placed fourth in the consolation round of the regional tournament after being decisioned by Garrett Halder of Union, 3-0.
SH wrestler qualifies for girls state finals
South Haven wrestler Jocelyn Saucedo will be headed to the MHSAA Division 3 girls state wrestling finals, March 3-4 at Ford Field in Detroit after capturing third place at the girls regional tournament, Feb. 19, in Grayling. Saucedo went into the tournament seeded fourth in the 110-weight class and out-wrestled her opponent with a 3-1 record to place third. “We are excited to see Jocelyn finish her first season on a strong note, as she has made huge improvements throughout the year,” Rams Coach Brad Adamson said.
Saucedo has spent this season wrestling on the boys team as do other female wrestlers throughout the state. However, during the post-season MHSAA wrestling tournaments, male and female wrestlers compete separately.
During the state finals, both male and female wrestlers will be competing at Ford Field on the same day and in the same arena, but on different mats.