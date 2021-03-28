BENTON HARBOR — South Haven’s girls basketball team held off Coloma 45-42 in the opening round of the Division 2 district tournament, March 22, to advance to the final round. The Rams were able to skip the semi-final round, due to host Benton Harbor withdrawing due to COVID-19 issues.
In the opening round of the tournament, South Haven (6-7) led most of the way but struggled to put away Coloma (3-14). Coloma had the ball in the closing seconds trailing 44-42, but Adian Allmon’s 3-point attempt for the lead was blocked by Dayshauna Crowley. Dayzha-Nique Crowley grabbed the rebound, was fouled and made one of two free throws to help seal the win.
Dayshauna Crowley, a freshman, led the Rams with a game-high 15 points.
“She’s got huge potential,” South Haven coach Joey Holland said. “She’s learning to play with a lot of girls around her that can score as well. It’s going to make it easy for her because I don’t think there’s a lot of girls that can guard her one-on-one. She’s so explosive and fast, when she gets into the open lane, she can usually blow past anyone.”
Jordyn Holland added 10 points for South Haven. Allmon led Coloma with 13, and Clara Kimmerly and Bailey McVay scored 10 apiece.
South Haven led by as many as eight points on several occasions, but Coloma rallied each time. The Rams were hurt by 20 fouls, and the Comets made 11 of 22 free throws.
“We knew they were going to be scrappy,” coach Holland said. “Our plan was to work the ball around and wait for opportunities. We started doing that a little bit, and then it seemed like every time we would get a run, our girls would get a little bit too anxious and commit a foul and they’d go to the line. That was probably our biggest thing was getting girls to not foul and playing better defense.”