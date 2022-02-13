South Haven's boys and girls varsity bowling teams picked up two solid victories over Saugatuck's teams, while the Rams boys team went on to defeat Gobles.
The Rams' boys team defeated Saugatuck, 27-3, Feb. 3, while the Lady Rams racked up a nearly identical finish of 28-2.
The boys won both regular matches, 713-705, 703-599, and also won the Baker games, 129-121, 178-143.
Nicholas Sheppard paced South Haven with a 158-176 two-game series. He was followed by Nathan Bronson, 164-150; Jacob Hinkle, 158-138; and Jared Schneider, 101-155.
The Lady Rams won both the regular matches, 733-290 and 570-320 as well as the Baker games, 126-85, 143-46.
Lots of South Haven female bowlers saw action in the contest. The Rams were paced by Harlee Burrows, with an excellent 180-178 two-game series. Eight other teammates scored in the match, as well, and were led by Rylee Carr, 148; Jazzlin Johnson, 144; and Kelsey Hodgman, 135.
The South Haven boys team competed against Gobles this past Monday and won by the overall score of 24-6.
The Rams won both regular matches, 686-640, 696-617. They then tied the Tigers 131-131 in the first Baker game, but came back and narrowly won the second, 137-124.
Jacob Hinkle rolled a 164-135 two-game series. He was followed by Nicholas Sheppard, 171-127; Nathan Bronson, 131-160; and Jared Schneider, 105-175.
The Lady Rams did not compete because Gobles does not have a girls team.