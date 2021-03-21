South Haven bowlers finished their regular season in the Southwestern Athletic Conferences on a winning note.
The girls team finished first in their division at the conference tournament, March 12th, while the boys settled for runner-up honors after narrowly losing to Coloma.
Seven South Haven bowlers earned all-conference honors: Jazzlin Johnson, Andrew Guthrie, Jessica Heath, Harlee Burrows, Teagan Burson, Cameron Denbow and Konnor Brugh.
“Jazzlin Johnson and Andrew Guthrie were also not only all-conference, but either owned or tied for the highest average during the conference season,” Rams girls bowling Coach MaryAnn Richmond said.
Johnson came in first place individually at the tournament, while Guthrie tied for first in the boys competition. Other top finishers for South Haven were Brugh, sixth; Burson, sixth; Burrows, seventh; Denbow, eighth; and Heath, eighth.
The Lady Rams team consists of Burson, Burrows, Heath, Johnson, Taelor Riston and Kelsey Hodgman.
The boys team is made up of Guthrie, Brugh, Denbow, Jared Schneider and Nic Sheppard.