Twelve athletes from South Haven and Covert have been named to the BCS all-conference softball, baseball and soccer teams.
Six members of South Haven’s soccer team, which tied for first place in the league, earned all-conference honors. Tania Villegas, Blanca Gonzalez, Aleenah Keh, Daisy Thomas and Lucy Ryan were all chosen for the all-league first team, while Jina Patel and Yaneli Aranda from Covert received honorable mention. Villegas was also chosen most valuable player for the all-conference soccer team.
Three members of the Rams’ softball team were chosen all-conference. Senior Jordyn Holland and freshman Kamryn Holland were chosen to the BCS first team, while senior first base player Erin Schneider was named honorable mention.
South Haven baseball players junior Anders Johnston and senior Aaron Boyer earned honorable mention, as well.