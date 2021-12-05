Six South Haven varsity football players recently earned recognition from the BCS Conference, with four being chosen all-conference, and two, honorable mention.
Offensive lineman Elliot Williamson and quarterback Trent Till were named to the BCS Offense First Team, while defensive backs Titus Davis and Ray Woodall received Defense First Team honors.
In addition, Rams defensive lineman Jamison Cuttino and defensive linebacker Xavion Harrington were chosen honorable mention.
On offense, Till rushed for a total of 919 yards with 11 touchdowns and passed for 250 yards and 3 touchdowns. He also nabbed 5 interceptions with one resulting in a touchdown. In addition to his line duties on offense, Williamson was a force to be reckoned with on defense with 19 tackles, 2 sacks, and breaking up three passes.
On defense, Davis racked up 29 tackles (26 unassisted) and broke up 4 passes while Woodall had 26 tackles (25 unassisted) and 1 interception. Cuttino compiled 13 tackles, while Harrington had 27 tackles (26 unassisted), 1 sack, 1 interception and 1 fumble recovery.
South Haven Coach Mark Eddy said he was pleased with the number of Rams athletes recognized as all-conference, as well as three – Till, Davis and Harrington – who were chosen all-region for Division 5.
“The seniors, Trent, Ray and Titus, are fierce competitors and they exude toughness,” he said. “To our juniors and underclassmen, Elliott, Jamison and Xavion, congratulations to you all as well. It is now your turn to lead and to make Ram football an even better place than you find it.”
The Rams finished the regular season 6-3 before losing in post season play to Kalamazoo United in the district opener.
In addition to the recognition that Eddy gave to the all-conference honorees, he also lauded the team’s performance overall for the 2021 season.
“We rushed for about 2,000 yards. We are very proud of that,” Eddy said.
The total yardage would have been higher, Eddy went on to say, but several of the regular season games were canceled due to the opposing team dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.
“We lost 3 opponents that we would have been able to add a lot to that total,” he remarked.