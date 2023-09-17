South Haven dominated Southwestern Athletic Conference rival Delton Kellogg, Sept. 8.
The Rams traveled to Delton Kellogg and defeated the team 44-0.
“The kids and the coaching staff did a great job and they were patient as the game developed,” South Haven Coach Mark Eddy said. “The team did an excellent job of executing our game plan. We wanted to play a solid game in all three phases. We rushed well and had a balanced ground game. We took care of the ball on offense, Defensively we read our keys and swarmed to the ball. The boys were very physical and we kept the penalties low.”
South Haven got on the scoreboard in the first quarter with a touchdown by quarterback Brady Dannenberg. He then passed the ball to Shane Olney for the conversion to set the score at 8-0.
Dannenberg then ran in the second touchdown in the second quarter with the conversion completed by Xavion Harrington to put the score at 16-0. Harrington would give the Rams a third touch down with second remaining in the first half to put the score at 23-0 with a successful kick by August Goet.
Dannenberg hit pay dirt again in the third quarter along with a successful kick by Zoet to put the score to 30-0.
Dannenberg then passed to Parker Williamson toward the end of the third quarter, along with a successful kick by Zoet to move the score to 37-0. South Haven’s final touchdown came in the fourth quarter with a touchdown by Jacob Bosma and a successful kick by Zoet to push the final score to 44-0.
Harrington led the Rams in rushing with 134 yards, followed by Dannenberg with 97 and Shane Olney with 84.
Harrington on defense had 6 tackles, followed by Dannenberg with 5, Jacob Bosma with 5 and Cade Hahn with 4.