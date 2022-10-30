South Haven High School will be the site for the Division 3 district tournament this week.
District action gets underway Monday with the opening match between Otsego and Allegan at 6 p.m. On Wednesday, the winner of that match will face Paw Paw at 5 p.m. The Rams, who received a bye in the first round, will then compete against Plainwell at 7 p.m. The winners of the two semi-final matches will then compete in the finals at 6 p.m., Thursday.
The Rams have been kept busy over the past week gearing up for post-season play.
This past Tuesday, they competed in a quadrangular at Watervliet, defeating both Lawton and Paw Paw before coming up short against the state-ranked host Panthers.
“First up was Lawton who we saw the previous week,” Rams Coach Megan Washegesic said. “The matchup was closer with the Rams winning in two sets, 25-21, 25-23.”
South Haven next faced Paw Paw, prevailing in three sets, 25-17, 23-25, 15-12.
They then squared off with Watervliet, losing in two sets, 26-24, 25-14.
“They are ranked 5th in Division 3 and we knew it would be a tough match,” Washegesic said. “The girls played very well in the first set and made Watervliet earn their points. We lost some steam in set two, but still played better than when we faced them earlier this season.”
Kadyn Hoyt and Kamryn Holland each racked up a double-double in the three matches – Hoyt with 19 kills and 15 digs and Holland with 10 kills and 10 digs. Molly Verseput collected 10 kills, Charlotte Knox, 16 kills, 7 digs and 6 aces; and Myraql McGee, 6 kills, 12 digs and 6 aces. Grace Strebeck picked up 12 digs as defensive specialist.
In previous volleyball action, the Rams fell to Berrien Springs, Oct. 20, in five sets, during the Shamarocks’ annual Pink-Out match to raise funds for breast cancer awareness. The Rams loss the first set, 25-18, came back to win the following two, 24-14, 25-16, before losing the last two sets, 25-20, 15-13.
“We had a minor collision in set 4 that took setter Taylor Holland out of the match and that rattled us a bit,” Washegesic said. “She left the match with 3 digs, 3 aces, and 21 assists. Kamryn Holland stepped into the role and the girls worked hard to overcome the uncertainty of a hitter turned setter with only one day practice, but ended up falling short in set 5.”
Verseput led the team offensively with 8 kills, 5 digs, and 3 aces while Strebeck subbed for her in the back row and picked up 11 digs. Hoyt tallied 6 kills, 12 digs, and 3 blocks. McGee had a good day all around with 6 kills, 9 digs, 3 aces, and 6 blocks. Knox had 5 kills, had 8 aces, 10 digs, and 7 blocks. K Holland rounded out the offense with 5 kills and 2 aces while digging 10 and earning 3 blocks.