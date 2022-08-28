The new school year hasn't started quite yet, but South Haven's varsity soccer team has been busy.
The Rams opened their season Aug. 17 and by Aug. 24 had completed five matches, for an overall record of 2-3, and 2-1 in the new BCS-Red conference, where they are tied for first place along with Bridgman, with identical 2-1 records.
South Haven suffered its first loss of the season, 0-2, to Allegan. They then competed in the David Ni Memorial Tournament/Westside shootout, suffering two losses to Edwardsburg (0-1) and Stevensville Lakeshore (1-5). The Rams then traveled to Constantine on Aug. 22 picking up their first win of the season, defeating Constantine, 3-2, and then went on Aug. 24 to win over Bridgman 5-2.
The Rams will travel to Holland Black River, Monday, for a matchup that begins at 6 p.m.