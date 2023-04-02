Bryan Lewis of South Haven has been chosen to serve the first of a three-year term on the Executive Committee for the United States Golf Association which oversees the U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open, U.S. Seniors Open and other championship tournaments.
Lewis has been a USGA committee member since 1998 and is a recipient of the association’s Ike Grainger Award, which recognizes 25 years of volunteer service, according to a news release from the USGA. He has served on the Rules Committee for 84 USGA championships, four Masters Tournaments and the 2021 Walker Cup Match. He has served on the USGA Rules of Golf Committee since 2017 and has been an instructor at USGA/PGA Rules Workshops since 2019.
Lewis played in the 1980 U.S. Junior Amateur and was a member of the Western Michigan University varsity golf team. He also served for four years on the Golf Association of Michigan Board of Governors.
Professionally, Lewis spent 32 years at Whirlpool Corp. before retiring in 2017 as an information security manager. He was a nationally recognized expert in identity and access management. His governance experience includes 22 years on the South Haven Public Schools Board of Education, eight of those as board president.
In 2023, Lewis will serve on the Amateur Status, Audit and Rules of Golf committees for the USGA.