South Haven’s volleyball team earned a victory over Berrien Springs last Tuesday while raising money for a good cause during the annual Dig Pink competition. The win came on the heels of the Rams’ championship victory, Sept. 25th, at the Marcellus Invitational, where they went 12-0 for the day and defeated Gobles in two sets in the championship match.
The host Rams defeated Berrien Springs in three straight sets, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16, during the match, whose proceeds benefited the Sideout Foundation’s breast cancer research programs.
“It’s always fun to play this match at home because the student body gets to attend and they increase our energy by cheering and chanting for us,” said South Haven varsity coach Megan Washegesic. “We had T-shirts and bracelets for sale leading up to the match and many fans had their pink and/or white on to support this great cause.”
Leading the Rams with a double double was Aleena Keh. She had 10 kills, 13 digs, as well as 3 aces. Faith Lewis had 10 kills of her own with 4 digs and 3 aces.
“These two are explosive outside hitters and getting the ball to them has made a difference in our offensive game,” Washegesic said.
Lucy Ryan and Dayshauna Crowley, the Rams’ two middle attackers chipped in 5 and 4 kills respectively. Libero Kamryn Holland notched 7 digs while twin sister Taylor had 6 digs in the match and 6 assists while setting in the third set. Kadyn Hoyt set the first 2 sets and had 15 assists, 10 digs, and 2 aces.