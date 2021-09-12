SH carson rooker

South Haven senior Carson Rooker is shown running to a 16th-place finish earlier this month in the annual Southwestern Michigan Rust Buster Invitational at Warner Camp in Grand Junction. The top 25 runners in the race earned medals. Rooker medaled again this past Tuesday in an invitational at Comstock High School, finishing first.

 File photo by Tom Renner

South Haven’s varsity boys cross-country team ran to a first-place finish, Tuesday, in a four-way meet at Comstock High School.

Rams’ senior Carson Rooker led all runners in the meet, finishing first with a time of 19:33. He was followed by teammate Ben Meyer, who came in second with a time of 20:30.84. Also finishing in the top 10 for South Haven were Luke Prong, third, 21:00.25; Nick Bouquenoy, fourth, 21:21.25; Corban Morrison, sixth, 22:38; Jacob Meyer, ninth, 23:36.17; and Yamil Garcia, tenth, 23:37.47.

Aside from the Rams, the other runners competing in the meet were from Comstock, Galesburg-Augusta and White Pigeon.