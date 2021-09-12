South Haven’s varsity boys cross-country team ran to a first-place finish, Tuesday, in a four-way meet at Comstock High School.
Rams’ senior Carson Rooker led all runners in the meet, finishing first with a time of 19:33. He was followed by teammate Ben Meyer, who came in second with a time of 20:30.84. Also finishing in the top 10 for South Haven were Luke Prong, third, 21:00.25; Nick Bouquenoy, fourth, 21:21.25; Corban Morrison, sixth, 22:38; Jacob Meyer, ninth, 23:36.17; and Yamil Garcia, tenth, 23:37.47.
Aside from the Rams, the other runners competing in the meet were from Comstock, Galesburg-Augusta and White Pigeon.