South Haven’s varsity softball team went 1-3 on April 23 at the Gull Lake Invitational, losing to Dundee and host Gull Lake before pulling out a victory over Delton-Kellogg.
The Rams struggled to get their offense going in the opening game, before being dispatched by Dundee, 15-5.
Dundee got things started in the first inning with a player hitting a single on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.
In the bottom of the second inning, South Haven tied the score at two when Kayley Gorham singled bringing in a run.
Dundee pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third Salley singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run, Turner doubled on a 0-2 count, scoring one run, and an error scored one run for Dundee. They then went on a scoring spree in the fourth inning with 7 runs to seal the victory.
Kadyn Hoyt took the loss for South Haven. Hoyt allowed nine hits and nine runs over two and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking no one.
Myraql McGee led South Haven with two doubles and a triple. Alexis Eddy, Kamryn Holland, Olivia Wiley, Donyea While-Anerson, Madi Dotson, Molly Verseput, and Kayley Gorham each singled.
The 10-4 loss to Gull Lake was a heartbreaker for South Haven, as they lost the lead late in the game. Gull Lake was down 4-3 in the top of the sixth inning when Esman doubled on the first pitch of the at-bat, scoring a run and sending the game to a tie breaker.
Gull Lake opened up scoring in the first inning. Gull Lake scored one run when Esman singled.
In the bottom of the first inning, South Haven tied things up at two. Madi Dotson drew a walk, scoring one run.
Gull Lake scored seven runs in the seventh inning. Jerke, Avery, Coffinger, Esman, and Howes each had RBIs in the big inning.
Molly Versaput led things off in the circle for South Haven. The righthander allowed 14 hits and ten runs over six and a third innings, striking out three and walking one.
Kadyn Hoyt had a single and a triple. Taylor Holland had 2 singles. Hannah Kaczmarek and Kayley Gorham each singled.
After the loss to Gull Lake, the Rams picked up a 8-6 victory over Delton-Kellog. South Haven got on the scoreboard first in the first inning scoring a run off of a single by Madi Dotson.
The Rams tallied four runs in the sixth inning, scoring them off an RBI triple by Hoyt who was then scored on a hit by Arabel Perez.
Hoyt got the win for the Rams. The righty surrendered six runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out six and walking one.
Kadyn Hoyt led the Rams with two singles a triple. Taylor Holland had 2 singles. Alexis Eddy, Kamryn Holland, Donyea White-Anderson, Madi Dotson, Myraql McGee, and Kayley Gorham all singled.