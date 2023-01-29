South Haven’s varsity swim team earned a convincing conference victory, this past Tuesday, over Sturgis, 119-57.
The Rams swept first-place finishes in all 12 swimming and diving events.
One of the highlights was Ram swimmer Jake Meyer winning the 50-yard freestyle race with a time of 22.77 to qualify him for the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Dvision 3 state finals in March.
Results of the meet for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Luke Prong, Ashton Fields, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:48.87; 3. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Eduardo Solis, Samuel Rose) 2:06.97
200-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Meyer, 1:59.94; 2. Carson Dissette, 2:11.27; 5. Blake Martin, 2:52.42
200-yard IM: 1. Sam McMillan, 2:28; 2. Ashton Fields, 2:29.44; 5. Enzo Haqq, 2:44.63
50-yard freestyle: 1. Jacob Meyer, 22.77; 3. Kyle Bos, 23.72; 4. Luke Prong, 25.38
One-meter diving: 1. Sam Rose, 95.95 points
100-yard butterfly: 1. Jacob Meyer, 1:02.50; 3. Kyle Bos, 1:04.57; 4. Carson Dissette, 1:16.97
100-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Meyer, 50.91; 3. Eduardo Solis, 1:00.73; 4. Sam Rose, 1:03.00
500-yard freestyle: 1. Luke Prong, 6:22.96; 3. Cooper Olney, 7:14.61; 5. Jacob Bristol, 8:23.79
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Carson Dissette, Sam Rose, Ashton Fields, Ben Meyer) 1:42.39; 3. South Haven (Enzo Haqq, Yamil Garcia, Eduardo Solis, Cooper Olney) 1:55.40
100-yard backstroke: 1. Sam McMillan, 1:09.33; 4. Nicholas McMillan, 1:24.28; 5. Julius Filbrandt, 1:24.96
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ashton Fields, 1:13.50; 4. Cooper Olney, 1:30.48
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Eduardo Solis, Sam McMillan, Enzo Haqq, Carson Dissette) 4:14.30; 3. South Haven (Jacob Bristol, Julius Filbrandt, Blake Martin, Nicholas McMillan) 5:30.51