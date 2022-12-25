South Haven’s boys varsity swim team lost a very close meet, this past Tuesday, to Bridgman, 94-91. Although the Rams lost the conference meet, it proved to be an exciting start to the season, according to South Haven Coach Thomas Capps.
“We had a fantastic meet,” he said.
Senior Ben Meyer helped pace the Rams by winning the 100 freestyle with a state-qualifying time of 50.82. The 200-freestyle relay team of Meyer, Luke Prong, Kyle Bos and Jake Meyer also won their event with a state-qualifying time of 1:32.85.
“Ben Meyer absolutely has put in the yards, time and effort,” Capps said. “This is our first dual meet and I can’t wait to see what this season brings. It’s so early and so much accomplished in such a short time.”
South Haven took first place honors in several other events during the meet. The 200-yard medley relay of Prong, Ashton Fields, Meyer and Jacob Meyer won with a time of 1:47.56. Samuel McMillan also came in first place in the 200-yard freestyle. Fields placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:11.47, while the 400-yard freestyle relay team of Jacob Meyer, Prong, Bos and Ben Meyer finished first with a time of 3:35.56.
Results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. South Haven (Luke Prong, Ashton Fields, Benjamin Meyer, Jacob Meyer) 1:47.56; 2. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos, Eduardo Solis), 2:00.87
200-yard freestyle: 1. Samuel McMillan, 2:21.64; 3. Ashton Fields, 2:22.93
200-yard IM: 2. Kyle Bos, 2:29.74; 3. Carson Dissette, 2:41.19; 4. Luke Prong, 2:52.27
50-yard freestyle: 2. Jacob Meyer, 23.16; 5. Jackson Grieves, 28.42
1-meter diving: 4. Yamil Garcia, 143.15 points; 5. Samuel Rose, 77.15 points
100-yard butterfly: 4. Eduardo Solis, 1:19.92; 5. Cooper Olney, 1:24.48
100-yard freestyle: 1. Ben Meyer, 50.82; 4. Carson Dissette, 1:00.20
500-yard freestyle: 2. Samuel Rose, 6:19.61; 5. Nicholas McMillan, 8:38.71
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Luke Prong, Kyle Bos, Jacob Meyer) 1:32.85; 3. South Haven (Eduardo Solis, Samuel McMillan, Carson Dissette, Ashton Fields) 1:44.85
100-yard backstroke: 3. Jackson Grieves, 1:24.49; 4. Cooper Olney, 1:31.65;5. Martin Blake, 1:35.34
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Ashton Fields, 1:11.47; 2. Enzo Haqq, 1:23.78; 5. Yamil Garcia, 1:28.46
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. South Haven (Jacob Meyer, Luke Prong, Kyle Bos, Ben Meyer) 3:35.56; 3. South Haven (Samuel McMillan, Cooper Olney, Samuel Rose, Eduardo Solis), 4:20.10