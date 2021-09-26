South Haven’s varsity swim team earned seven first-place finishes against Marshall, last Tuesday, narrowly losing by the overall score of 96.5-89.5
The Rams 200-yard medley relay finished first, along with Elena Cavadas in the 200-yard IM; Clara Hoag in diving; Cavadas in the 100-yard butterfly; Hoag in the 100-yard freestyle; the 200-yard freestyle relay; and Kylie Gorham in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Results for South Haven follow:
200-yard medley relay: 1. SH, (Gianna Bell, Kylie Gorham, Elena Cavadas, Clara Hoag) 2:13.45
200-yard freestyle: 3., SH, Eve Wildey, 2:25.67; 4. Meah Inthavong, 2:40.29; 5. Olivia Emenhiser, 2:41.38
200-yard IM: 1. Elena Cavadas, 2:39.93; 3. Lexi Eddy, 2:48.84; 5. LuLu Daugherty, 3:13.43
50-yard freestyle: 2. Sophie Lee, 30.96; 5. Kayley Gorham, 32.37
One-meter diving: 1. Clara Hoag, 171.45; 3. Kayley Gorham, 111.70; 4. Gianna Bell, 95.35
100-yard butterfly: 1. Elena Cavadas, 1:08.08; 4. Sophie Lee, 1:26.72; 5. Claire Newberry, 1:30.62
100-yard freestyle: 1. Clara Hoag, 1:01.61; 3. Lexi Eddy, 1:05.61
500-yard freestyle: 3. Eve Wildey, 6:41.69; 4. Meah Inthavong, 7:19.14
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. SH (Clara Hoag, Gianna Bell, Lexi Eddy, Elena Cavadas) 1:57.74; 3. SH (Kylie Gorham, Olivia Emenhiser, Claire Newberry, Kayley Gorham) 2:11.13
100-yard backstroke: 2. Gianna Bell, 1:21.84; 4. Tabi Newberry, 1:28.22
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Kylie Gorham, 1:24.72; 5. LuLu Daugherty 1:40.77
400-yard freestyle relay: 2. SH, (Eve Wildey, Sophie Lee, Claire Newberry, Lexi Eddy) 4:40.35