After securing a fourth-place finish last weekend in the Southwestern and Central Michigan Conference – the highest finish the South Haven men’s swim team has secured in nearly a decade – the Rams have brought home more good news.
The team will be sending six of its swimmers to the Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 3 swim meet, Friday and Saturday, March 11-12, at Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center in Grand Rapids.
The swimmers are Ben Meyer, Jake Meyer, Ashton Fields, Jake Florey, Kyle Bos and Luke Prong. Several of the Rams swimmers qualified for events at the state meet earlier this season, while several did so at the conference tournament, Feb. 26, and the final state-qualifying meet this past Tuesday at Holland Aquatic Center.
Thanks to their state-qualifying times, the South Haven swimmers will be competing in a total of six events. While earning their trip to the state finals this year, several of the swimmers broke several long-held school records, including one held by the Rams’ 400 freestyle relay team since 2000.
The 2022 South Haven team of Florey, Bos and the Meyer brothers broke the 22-year-old record at this past Tuesday’s shave meet in Holland.
“They came in fast as ever at 3:24, beating the record by 1.95 seconds,” Rams Coach Thomas Capps said. “A shout out to the 400-relay team of C. Martin, C. Garlock, E. Rydecki and Skerjanec, who held on to the record of 3:25.95 since 2000.”
Ben Meyer also broke another school record at Tuesday’s meet and qualified for state, as well, in the 100-yard backstroke. Meyer finished in a time of 58.32 seconds, breaking the school record of 58.49 set by Justin Postma in 2017.
This year’s 200-yard freestyle relay team of Florey, Prong and the Meyer brothers, added to the string of new school records at the SCC conference tournament, Feb. 26, and earned a trip to the state finals by finishing in 1:30.65. “They knocked out the 22-year-old record of 1:31.19 from the relay team of 2000 consisting of C. Zwar, R. Russell, C. Garlock and Skerjanec, coached by Doug Thorne,” Capps said.
Besides the 200-yard freestyle relay, 400-yard freestyle relay and 100-yard backstroke, the Rams have also qualified for three other events at the state finals. Both Jake and Ben Meyer will be competing in the 50-yard freestyle, Jake Meyer will swim in the 100-freestyle race, and the team of Fields, Florey and the Meyer brothers will compete in the 200-yard medley relay.
SCC Conference Tournament team results1. Harper Creek, 515; 2. Marshall and Otsego, 359 (tie); 3. Allegan, 251; 4. Plainwell, 222; 5. South Haven, 205; 6. Sturgis, 199; 7. Alma, 146 (Combining tournament and dual meet results, South Haven finished 4th overall in the conference).
Individual results for South Haven
200-yard medley relay: 7. South Haven (Luke Prong, Yamil Garcia, Kyle Bos, Eduardo Solis) 1:57.50
200-yard freestyle: 13. Eduardo Solis, 2:06.21
200-yard IM: 4. Ben Meyer, 2:11.92
50-yard freestyle: 2. Jacob Meyer, 22.35; 11. Jacob Florey, 23.51; 16. Kyle Bos, 24.81
1-meter diving: 8. Yamil Garcia, 244.35
100-yard butterfly: 6. Luke Prong, 1:01.16; 15. Eduardo Solis, 1:10.04
100-yard freestyle: 9. Jacob Meyer, 49.68; 14. Kyle Bos, 54.69
500-yard freestyle: 16. Sam McMillan, 6:13.91
200-yard freestyle relay: 2. South Haven (Jacob Florey, Luke Prong, Ben Meyer, Jacob Meyer) 1:30.65; 9. South Haven (Eduardo Solis, Ashton Fields, Sam McMillan, Kyle Bos) 1:41.14
100-yard backstroke: 4. Ben Meyer, 59.37; 13. Luke Prong, 1:03.55
100-yard breaststroke: 4. Jacob Florey, 1:07.53; 9. Ashton Fields, 1:11.90
400-yard freestyle relay: 15. South Haven (Sam McMillan, Cooper Olney, Yamil Garcia, Simon Hiatt) 4:41.44