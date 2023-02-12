South Haven’s varsity basketball team picked up a much-needed Southwest Athletic Conference victory this past Tuesday, defeating Galesburg-Augusta, 53-33.
Dubbed the “Battle of the Rams” after the mascot names for both teams, the win proved decisive for South Haven, due to Galesburg-Augusta entering the contest with a 13-2 record, compared to South Haven’s season record of 10-4.
The victory over Galesburg improved South Haven’s record to 11-4.
The Rams were led in scoring by Ray Parks with 13 points, Brady Dannenberg with 11 points and Demonta Hudson with 7 points.
The victory came after a heartbreaking loss, Friday, Feb. 2 to SAC rival Watervliet.
After losing to Watervliet earlier this season, South Haven was hoping for a victory at home, Feb. 2, but the Panthers denied them the opportunity, winning the contest, 53-38.
After three tight-scoring quarters, Watervliet took advantage of a fourth-quarter scoring spurt at the free-throw line, mainly, to win the league matchup.
“The Panthers went to the line 16 times and converted 12 of those attempts,” Rams Coach Ryne Hagerty said.
The game started with Watervliet leading 17-12 after the first quarter. South Haven outscored the Panthers by a point in the second quarter, 8-7, to trail 24-20 going into halftime. The score remained close in the third quarter with both teams scoring 11 points each to put the score at 25-31 going into the final stanza of play.
The Panthers were paced by Tyson Williams and Brady Bornas who each had 15 points, while the Ram’s were led by Ray Parks with 16 points.