Area residents might recognize Sandy Dow Haga as being an art instructor and entrepreneur in South Haven, but during her high school days she was a standout athlete at neighboring Paw Paw High School.
The 1979 graduate was recently inducted into the Paw Paw High School Hall of Fame for her athletic achievements as well as her humanitarian efforts. She joins her brother, Ed, who had previously been named to the Paw Paw High School Hall of Fame.
While a student at Paw Paw, Haga participated in basketball, cheerleading and track and field, according to Tammy Southworth, principal of Paw Paw High School. A Wolverine Conference champion in low hurdles, she set records in 110-yard hurdles, the 100-yard dash, and was a member of record-setting relay teams in the 440 and 880 relays. She also qualified for Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSSA) regionals all four years during her high school career.
Haga continued her education and her track and basketball career at Grand Rapids Baptist College, now known as Cornerstone University. She was a member of the first GRBC track team and was a national champion in the 100-meter dash, the 100 meter-hurdles and on the winning 400 and 880-meter relay teams. She also placed in the long jump at Nationals.
As a track and field coach at South Haven High School, Haga was pleased to see a number of her athletes go on to win conference, regional and state honors.