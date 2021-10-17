The scoring for South Haven volleyball's match against Bridgman on Wednesday came right down to the fifth and final set with the Bees coming out on top to win 3-2, overall.
“It was an exciting match to watch,” South Haven Coach Megan Washegesic said. “The Rams fell short in the first 2 sets, losing 21-25 and 19-25, before rallying in the next 2 sets to win 25-21 and 25-18, forcing a fifth set. Unfortunately we came up short again, losing 11-15 to give the Bees the win. We struggled all night with unforced errors. Giving up points by missing serves or overpassing the ball creates a deficit that is sometimes hard to overcome.”
Leading the team in offensive kills were Aleena Keh and Faith Lewis with 13 each. Dayshauna Crowley and Lucy Ryan had 6 and 5 kills respectively, while Lizzy Sell had 3 of her own and Dayzha Crowley chipped in two kills. Kadyn Hoyt, had 16 assists, splitting duties at setting with Taylor Holland, who racked up 23 assists. Kamryn Holland and Keh each had a record 15 digs to lead the defensive stats. Lewis had 7 digs of her own, while T Holland dug 6 and Hoyt 5.
“Even though we struggled with serving, Clemons, Lewis, and K Holland each had 3 aces, while T Holland and Keh each had 2,” Washegesic said. “We also celebrated our 3 seniors before the match. Cortney Clemons, Faith Lewis, and Aleena Keh are our captains this year and have put a lot of dirt, sweat, and tears into developing themselves into not only great volleyball players, but wonderful young women. They will be missed.”
The Rams have 2 weeks of the regular season left with matchups at Holland, Paw Paw, and Saugatuck, as well as the BCS Conference tournament Saturday Oct. 23 at Bridgman. Districts will be played at Allegan this year and South Haven will meet the winner of the Otsego/Plainwell draw on Nov. 3.