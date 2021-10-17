BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien Springs’ big plays propelled the Shamrocks to a 41-16 victory over visiting South Haven Friday, Oct. 8 in a key Berrien-Cass-St. Joseph (BCS) conference football game.
Coach Elliott Uzelac’s Shamrocks, rated No. 8 in this week’s Associated Press Division 5 poll, improved to 2-0 in the circuit and 7-0 overall. A win at Brandywine next Friday will give Berrien Springs an outright BCS 11-player crown.
“It was a tough, hard fought win,” stated Uzelac. “Once our defense got adjusted to defending that single-wing offense, we managed to pull away.
“Initially, our linebackers were playing up too close and not protecting the seams. Once we made the adjustment of moving them back a little we were able to take control against a very physical team,” he noted.
Rams coach Mark Eddy, whose squad slipped to 2-1 in the league and 5-2 on the season, added: “That’s the best team we’ve played all season, but their ability to bust the big play kept us at bay.”
The Shamrocks didn’t waste any time scoring as Brandon Haygood took the opening kickoff and rumbled 78 yards to pay dirt, and Rueben Pedrosa’s first of five PAT boots made it 7-0.
But the Rams took the ensuing kickoff and marched 63 yards in 11 plays as quarterback Trent Till snuck in from two yards out and then completed a conversion pass to Ray Woodall for an 8-7 lead.
However, Berrien Springs answered quickly on a four-play, 62-yard drive, with quarterback Tyler Ewalt plowing in from the six, and the ‘Rocks never trailed again. Ewalt completed two passes to Ben Eising on the drive for a total of 46 yards.
Berrien took a 21-8 lead into halftime thanks to a 3-yard scoring strike from Ewalt to Micah McFarland.
The Rams took the second- half kickoff and marched 61 yards on 12 plays, with Till scoring from four yards out, and another 2-point conversion made it 21-16 with 5:45 left in the third.
But from that point on it was all Berrien Springs, as they tallied three unanswered TDs. Two came on runs by Jamal Hailey of 11 and 18 yards, and a 63-yard scoring strike from Ewalt to James York, who made a spectacular finger-tip catch of the aerial bomb midway through the fourth.
Despite the final score, total scrimmage yardage was closer than the final score. Berrien had 395 yards compared to South Haven’s 308.
The Shamrocks’ Ewalt completed 12 of 15 passes for 207 yards. Eising had five catches for 94 yards and York three for 83. Berrien added 188 yards on the ground with Hailey gaining 66 on just seven carries, as he was rested in the first half.
“Hailey was sick and missed a couple days of school this week,” explained Uzelac of his leading rusher.
Till led Ram rushers with 90 yards on 25 carries, as South Haven rushed for 243 yards. Justin Frazier added 53 and Xavion Harrington 45. The Rams completed 3-of-4 passes for 65 yards, with Jackson hauling in one for 43 yards.