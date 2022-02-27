Three wrestlers from South Haven and Bangor will be headed to the Michigan High School Athletic Association state individual wrestling tournament, March 4-5, at Ford Fieldhouse in Detroit.
Ray Woodall of South Haven and Jonathan Nieva and Zach Hayes of Bangor qualified to do so after strong finishes at regional individual tournaments, Feb. 19.
This year marks the fourth year Woodall has earned state qualification honors. The senior did so this year by placing runner-up in the 135-pound weight division at the Division 3 regional in Constantine.
Woodall started the regional by defeating Matt Dion of Williamston in an 18-2 technical fall decision. He then went on to face Watervliet’s Jeff Woollett in the second round and pinned him in 2:53 to proceed to the final round where he was decisioned by Ryker Johnecheck of Wiliamston, 3-1, to settle for second place.
Woodall, who holds a 38-6 record this season, earned all-state honors as a junior after finishing fifth at the Division 3 state championship. He also reached the milestone of capturing 100 career wins his junior year and was named to the first team of the Southwest Michigan all-team wrestling squad. Woodall, who has been a team leader for the Rams for the past four years, qualified for state as a freshman and sophomore, as well, but did not place.
Bangor’s Hayes and Nieva both won their weight divisions in the consolation brackets of the Division 4 regional at Schoolcraft, for an overall finish of third place.
Hayes, a sophomore with a 30-7 season record, faced Hunter Depew of Homer in the first round of the 285 weight class and won by pinning his opponent in 11 seconds. He then advanced to the second round where he was pinned by Noah Iobe of Mendon in 3:13. The loss put Hayes in the consolation bracket where he pinned Chaz Underwood of White Pigeon in 1:56 to qualify for the consolation finals where he pinned Tanner Shugars of Decatur in 2:17, for the overall finish of third place.
Nieva, a senior with a 19-4 record, competed in the 119 weight class where he competed against Ritchie Jayce of Martin in the first round and won with 1:48 pin. Like Hayes, the second round proved difficult for Nieva. He ended up in the consolation bracket after losing to Bronson’s Perry Lakes in a 6-3 decision. Nieva regrouped during the consolation rounds to pin Calib Lipscomb of Schoolcraft in 57 seconds and then defeated Gage Vincent of Delton in the finals, 4:26, to claim third place, overall, in his weight class.