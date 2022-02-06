Three former stand-out prep athletes will be inducted this week into the South Haven High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
The induction ceremony for the former athletes and graduates of South Haven High School will take place Friday, Feb. 11 between the conclusion of the varsity girls game and prior to the start of the boys game.
The inductees follow:
Darren Leins: A 1991 graduate, Leins earned seven varsity letters in football, basketball and baseball. He also excelled in the classroom, graduating in the Top 10 of his class, and during the seniors honor assembly received the Dale Patterson Sportsmanship Award and the Critic Cup award, given to the best all-around senior. He went on to earn a bachelor degree in criminal justice from Central Michigan University in 1995.
Carrie (VanDerZee) Troyer: A 2001 graduate, Troyer earned seven varsity letters in swimming and volleyball. She also graduated in the Top 10 in her class, was secretary of the National Honor Society, chosen as Homecoming Queen her senior year, and led the Purple Pride Marching Band as a drum major. After high school, she became a dual-enrolled student at Kalamazoo College and Western Michigan University. She played volleyball and swam for Kalamazoo College, where she earned a degree in forensic CPA and is a certified Circerone for the beer beverage industry. She is currently part-owner of Three Blondes Brewing in South Haven, along with her two other sisters.
Reece Bierhalter: A 2008 graduate, Bierhalter earned six varsity letters in basketball, baseball, soccer and diving. An honor graduate, he earned four Board of Education Awards, was recipient of the Hustler Award and received the Michigan Technology Education Award. While attending Grand Valley State University, Bierhalter was named All-American in diving. He attended Grand Valley State University and the University of Texas at Arlington and graduated in 2013.