South Haven tennis players Eddie Solis (left) and Alex Patel (right) compete in this past Wednesday’s match against Berrien Springs. The match had been rescheduled to Wednesday following the cancellation of a previous match in which a Berrien Springs player suffered a medical issue and had to be taken to the hospital. Wednesday was senior night for the Rams tennis team in which senior players Alex Patel, Canyon Fitch, Kalen O’Sullivan and Eddie Solis were honored. It was a happy moment for the seniors who were honored, however, the outcome of the match wasn’t quite so favorable with the Shamrocks defeating South Haven. Scores were not available as of deadline.