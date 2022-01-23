South Haven took on former Wolverine Conference rival Three Rivers on Tuesday, suffering a 54-33 loss.
The Rams jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the first quarter, but the Wildcats bounced back in the second quarter to lead 20-17 going into halftime.
“That was as close as it would get,” Rams Coach Ryne Hagerty said.
Three Rivers opened the second half with a five-point trip down-court after South Haven fouled a three-point shooter and then gave up another offensive rebound, helping to give the Wildcats a 10-point lead going into the final stanza, where Three Rivers then extended its lead to win the contest, 54-33.
“We struggled shooting from the field and turned the ball over to Three Rivers far too often,” Hagerty said.
Three Rivers was led by Angelo Hausmainis’ game-high 27 points. Damon Jackson led the Rams with 10 points.
With the loss to Three Rivers, the Rams record fell to 2-4, overall. In girls action, South Haven won its first game of the season, Jan. 14, with a victory over Parchment, 38-19. However, the Lady Rams lost to Benton Harbor on Wednesday, 31-20.