Two South Haven wrestlers helped propel their team to a fifth-place finish out of 12 teams at the annual Hopkins Invitational earlier this month.
Senior Ronaldo Vergara (106) and his younger brother Osvaldo Vergara (113), both won their weight classes while four other South Haven wrestlers finished in the top 4 spots in their weight divisions, to earn medals, at the invitational, Jan. 21.
South Haven Coach Brad Adamson said he likes to have his team compete in the Hopkins Invitational because the tournament attracts leading high school wrestlers from throughout the state.
“The Hopkins Invitational can only be described as a ‘meat grinder,’” Adamson said. “Most wrestlers get five matches against quality competition.”
Ronaldo Vergara, who as of last week had an undefeated record of 19-0, defeated three state-ranked opponents at the Hopkins invite en route to his championship win in the 106 weight class. He first decisioned Nick Cano of Shelby, 11-4. Next, he pinned Devon Exton of Shelby, defeated Maximus Pigeon of Hopkins, pinned Seth Zerlaut of Fremont, and went on to pin Danny Keena of Wayland in the finals.
Vergara’s brother, Osvaldo, also won all five of his matches. He won by decision over Luis Casarez of Shelby in the opening match. He then pinned Micah Bowerman of Thornapple-Kellogg, along with Chase Montague of Fremont and Landon Hekkema of Fremont, before winning the title match with a 7-1 decision over Luis Casarez of Shelby.
Other top results for South Haven follow:
Jeremy Rowland placed second in the 150 weight class. In round one he pinned Bryton Merren of Wayland Union in 13 seconds. He then pinned Branden Stanley of Otsego in 28 seconds along with Lucas Peters of Berrien Springs in 21 seconds, before entering the semi-final round where he pinned Beckett Newell of Fremont in 2:36 seconds. However, Rowland had to settle for runner-up honors in the finals match after being pinned by Ezra Vance of Niles in 40 seconds.
Jocelyn Saucedo placed third in the varsity light girls weight class after pinning Becca Hollars of Niles in the consolation finals.
Mikey Yelding placed third in the 144 weight class after pinning Zachary Wierenga of Hopkins in 2:58 in the consolation finals.
Blake Hassevoort settled for fourth place after being major decisioned in the consolation finals by Kyron Zoet of Thornapple-Kellogg, 13-0.
Bangor wrestlers place at invite
Bangor’s varsity wrestling team traveled to Kalamazoo Central Jan. 21 to compete in the Ron Russo invitational.
“We faced tough competition from schools Divisions 1, 2, 3, and 4,” Bangor Coach Ben Munoz said.
Four Vikings wrestlers placed in the top 4 in their weight divisions. Both Henry Beelen (215) and Zach Hayes (285) earned championship medals in their weight classes while Daniel Adams finished fourth at 144 along with Enrique Macedo in the 190 weight class