Two South Haven athletes plan to compete in the 70.3 Ironman World Championship competition later this month in Lahti, Finland.
Justin Postma, a South Haven High School graduate, and Lindsay DeLorme, qualified for the competition and will be competing Aug. 26-27 in the competition.
The grueling 70.3 Ironman consists of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13-mile run.
DeLorme who is a coach of the cross country and track and field teams for South Haven High School for a number of years, has qualified for the event in the past. She also is a private triathlon coach through TriFire.
Postma, who was a standout athlete for South Haven, holds a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology and physiology from Purdue University and recently graduated from the University of Michigan with a master’s degree in physiology. He competed on the Triathlon Clubs for both Purdue and U of M. He is now a team member of Working Triathlete.