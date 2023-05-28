South Haven’s varsity track teams have qualified two athletes to compete in Michigan High School Athletic Association’s Division 2 state track meet, June 3, at Forest Hills Eastern High School in Grand Rapids.
The two athletes, Kyle Bos and Cianna Cox, qualified for the state finals following the regional track meet, earlier this month at Berrien Springs High School.
Bos finished second in the long jump with a leap of 19 feet, while Cox came in second place in the high jump with a jump of 5 feet.
Other South Haven track team members also earned all-region honors. August Zoet finished 8th in the long jump; Sydney Bettis placed 6th in the shot put; Xavion Harrington came in 8th place in the shot put event; Joe Langston earned two honors with an 8th-place finish in the 200-meter dash and a 6th-place finish in the high jump; the 3200-meter relay team of Corban Morrison, Ben Meyer, Luke Prong and Jake Frost came in 6th place; while the 4x200-meter relay team of Abby Wettlaufer, Ilene Garcia, Neveah Cooper and Kaelynn Lira finished in 7th place.
Conference championship results
South Haven boys track team settled for a seventh place finish out of 18 teams that competed in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship this past Tuesday, May 23, while the Lady Rams finished ninth.
Cianna Cox finished in first place in the high jump, while Joe Langston finished second in the high jump. Another top finisher for South Haven was Abigail Wettlaufer who came in second place in the 200-meter dash.
Team results
Girls: 1. Gobles, 81; 2. Kalamazoo Hackett, 53; 3. Bridgman and Schoolcraft, 51 (tie); 5. Galesburg-Augusta, 45; 6. Watervliet, 42.5; 7. Constantine, 41.5; 8. Saugatuck, 39.5; 9. South Haven and Parchment, 33 (tie); 11. Kalamazoo Christian, 32; 12. Delton-Kellogg, 30; 13. Allegan, 28.5; 14. Coloma, 27; 15. Martin, 25; 16. Fennville, 23; 17. Lawton, 18; 18. Holland Black River, 8.
Boys: 1. Kalamazoo Hackett, 123; 2. Constantine, 112.5; 3. Martin, 50; 4. Delton-Kellogg, 48; 5. Bridgman, 45; 6. Schoolcraft, 28.5; 7. South Haven, 38; 8. Gobles, 34.5; 9. Watervliet, 27.5; 10. Coloma, 25.5; 11. Kalamazoo Christian and Parchment, 22 (tie); 13. Allegan, 21; 14. Saugatuck, 19; 15. Galesburg-Augusta and Holland Black River, 18 (tie); 17. Lawton, 0.5.
Top individual results for South Haven
Boys
100-meter dash: 8. Joe Langston, 12.09
200-meter dash: 8. Joe Lanston, 25.71
400-meter dash: 9. Kyle Bos, 55.00; 17. Enzo Haqq, 57.10
800-meter run: 13. Luke Prong, 2:15.13; 15. Ben Meyer, 2:16.85
1600-meter run: 9. Ben Meyer, 4:54.48; 10. Corban Morrison, 4:58.87
3200-meter run: 3. Corban Morrison, 10:41.36; 20. Christian Prong, 13:30.93
4x100 relay: 4. South Haven (Carter Lindsey, Xavion Harrington, Kyle Bos, Joe Langston) 46.91
4x200 relay: 10. South Haven (Carter Lindsey, Jacob Meyer, Ashton Fields, Enzo Haqq) 1:41.34
4x400 relay: 10. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Luke Prong, Enzo Haqq, Ashton Fields) 3:45.65
4x800 relay: 4. South Haven (Ben Meyer, Jake Frost, Luke Prong, Corban Morrison) 9.03.01
Shot put: 5. Xavion Harrington, 42-11
Discus: 10. Xavion Harrington, 110-8; 16. Eli Morrison, 99-6
High jump: 2. Joe Langston, 6-3
Pole vault: 18. Ashton Fields, 8-6
Long jump: 15. August Zoet, 17-5.25
Girls
200-meter dash: 2. Abigail Wettlaufer, 28.18; 7. Nevaeh Cooper, 29.59
400-meter dash: 12. Gianna Bell, 1:10.20; 17. Sophia Hodge, 1:13.05
100-meter hurdles: 10. Cianna Cox, 18.88
300-meter hurdles: 19. Cianna Cox, 1:08.28
4x100 relay: 6. South Haven (Nevaeh Cooper, Ilene Garcia, Cianna Cox, Kaelynn Lira) 55.17
4x200 relay: 10. South Haven (Miah Sistrunk, Gianna Bell, Abigail Wetlaufr, Kaelynn Lira) 2:04.77
4x400 relay: 9. South Haven (Gianna Bell, Sophia Hodge, Isabelle Puckett, Ilene Garcia) 4:56.85
Shot put: 19. Sydney Bettis, 25-6.5
Discus: 7. Sydney Bettis, 99-2; 15. Tabby Newberry, 77-8
High jump: 1. Cianna Cox, 5-2; 10. C’Keiyah Elliot, 4-5
Long jump: 3. Nevaeh Cooper, 15-1.5; 7. Miah Sistrunk, 14-6