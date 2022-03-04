South Haven seniors Harlee Burrows and Jazzlyn Johnson have earned a trip to the Division 3 individual state bowling finals this weekend after qualifying to do so at the regional level in February.
Burrows bowled a second-place finish at the individual regional tournament, Feb. 26th at Joey Armadillo’s Lanes in Niles, while Johnson finished 5th. A total of 79 bowlers competed at the individual regional, with the top 10 qualifying for the Michigan High School Athletic Association finals, March 4-5 at JAX 60 Lanes in Jackson.
At the regional tournament, each competitor bowled six games. Burrows earned a combined score of 1,117, finishing above 200 in three of the games. Johnson’s combined score came to 1,077, with individual high games of 194 and 185.
Abby Gutkowski, a junior, from Jonesville, placed first at the regional, with 1,138 points.
Two other South Haven bowlers finished in the top 30: freshman Karlee Marr, 16th, with 972 points, and sophomore Taelor Riston, 29th, with 874.
The Lady Rams also competed in the Division 3 team regional tournament, Feb. 25, placing a respectable 7 out of 14 teams. Niles Brandywine came in first, Jonesville, second, and Olivet, third. The top three regional teams went on to qualify for the state finals.
Boys regional results
South Haven placed 15th at the Division 3 regional team tournament with a combined score of 2,681. Jonesville came in first, Coloma, second, and Napoleon, third. In the individual regional meet, Rams’ senior Nicholas Sheppard placed 40th out of 93 bowlers with a combined score of 938.
Lady Rams place 2nd in league; all-conference bowlers chosen
South Haven’s varsity girls bowling team settled for runner-up honors in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Lakeshore Division, with an 8-1-1 record.
The race for first place came down to the last match of the season, Feb. 17, against Coloma. Prior to the contest, both the Comets and Rams were tied for first place with identical 8-0 records. But, the Rams were unable to muster another win.
“Unfortunately, the girls did not perform well and lost,” South Haven Coach MaryAnn Richmond. said.
Despite the loss, Richmond commented how well the Rams have done this season. Burrows finished the season as the league’s top average bowler with a 161.80 average, while Johnson came in third with an average of 155.65.
In other kudos for the Lady Rams, four of the team’s bowlers were named first team, all-conference – Burrows, Johnson, Amelia Poole and Rylee Carr, while three earned honorable mention – Taelor Riston, Karlee Marr and Kelsey Hodgman.
Boys all-conference
For the South Haven boys team, Nicholas Sheppard earned first team all-conference honors.
Burrows to bowl for Cornerstone
Senior Harlee Burrows will be packing up her bowling ball and gear to become a member of Cornerstone University’s bowling team for the 2022-23 season. With her parents Allen and Nikki Burrows beside her, Burrows signed a letter, Feb. 16th, to bowl for Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids.
Her bowling skills caught the eye of Cornerstone’s head bowling coach Chris Slagter. “Harlee was a pleasant surprise being added to our top recruit list. She will be a great addition to our young and energetic team. Her competitive nature will help our current players to become better and much more competitive as a team,” he said.