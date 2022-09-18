Bangor cross-country varsity girls and boys teams traveled to Lawrence, Wednesday, for the Lawrence Invitational, with both teams coming in second place.
Three Oaks River Valley won the boys meet with 16 points, while Bangor settled for second with 42 points.
The Vikings were paced by Tayler Caruso who finished fifth with a time of 18:49. He was followed by Austin Birner, 9th, 20:03; Daniel Adams, 10th, 20:08; Ethan Abbott, 12th, 20:18; Jack Loomis, 14th, 20:55; and Wes Summerhill, 15th, 21:03.
In the girls meet, Lawrence came in first place with 23 points, followed by Bangor with 32 points.
The Vikings' Jaelynn Little placed third with a time of 23:17. She was followed by Lilliana Alcauter in seventh place with a time of 25:34. Sandra Barajas finished in 9th place with a time of 26:07; Madison Lennox, 10th, 26:19; and Alejandra Marin-Hernandez, 12th, with a time of 27:38.
Medals were earned by Caruso, Adams, Birner, Little, Alcauter, Barajas and Lennox for their top 10 finishes.