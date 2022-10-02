Bangor's varsity soccer team picked up two much-needed victories this past week against Comstock and Cassopolis.
Bangor easily dominated the Southwestern Athletic Conference match against Comstock, winning 8-1.
Vikings captain Fernando Muñoz scored a hat-trick plus one assist; Juan Arevalo assisted twice and made a goal; Jose Saucedo scored two goals and one assist; Jordan Lopez scored a goal and had an assist; and captain Nolan Crandall scored a goal, assisted by Alexis Betancourt.
The conference matchup with the Rangers of Cassopolis was much tougher for the Vikings.
“It was a close match,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said. “The Vikings and the Rangers had a deadlock of 2-2.”
However, with 5 minutes left in the match, Bangor's Jose Saucedo made a thru-ball to captain and senior Nolan Crandall, who outran the defense and finished with a bottom left-corner shot to give Bangor the 3-2 victory.
Nolan also assisted Fernando Muñoz for a goal, while Jordan Lopez scored a goal.
The victories upped the Vikings' overall record to 7-6-1.