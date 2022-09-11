Bangor’s varsity soccer team picked up its first Southwest Athletic Conference victory of the season at home over Comstock in convincing fashion this past Wednesday.
The Vikings shut out the Colts, 8-0.
“It was a good win for the Vikings,” Bangor Coach Antonio Robles said.
Goals for Bangor came from Fernando Muñoz who found the net twice and recorded an assist; Jose Suacedo, 2 goals and 2 assists; Jose Gonzalez, 2 goals; Alexis Betancourt, 1 goal and 2 assists; and Jordan Lopez with 1 goal and 1 assist. Juan Arevalo contributed to the offensive effort with 1 assist.
The victory for the Vikings came on the heels of their 9-1 victory, Sept. 2 over St. Joseph Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School.
Bangor’s record following the Comstock match stood at an even 3-3 record.